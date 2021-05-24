International finance agencies trust govt: PM

The government continues to re-direct revenue towards social support including funding assistance from key development partners.

Speaking on the iTaukei Affairs Na iLalakai program on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government negotiated highly concessional loans at zero percent to point zero one percent interest rates from reputable financial institutions such as the World Bank.

Bainimarama says the government succeeded as these multilateral development partners trust the FijiFirst Government to manage money well.

He adds that funds from global financial agencies went to assisting Fijian families, particularly at the height of the pandemic – through sound financial management.

“Nothing was going to stand in our way to aid our people and put Fiji on the path toward recovery –– including my opponents who fought us at every turn. They opposed our vaccine mandates. They opposed businesses reopening. They opposed our international border reopening. They opposed our school re-opening. It is obvious to everyone now that our critics were wrong each time.”

The Prime Minister has rubbished claims by critics that some of the policies introduced to propel economic recovery are ineffective.

Bainimarama says Fiji has moved forward in rapid steps and he is determined to continue transforming the country, to make it more modern and competitive.

“What distinguished our strategy from the demands of the opposition was that we saw further than they ever could. We had a vision while they simply played to the emotions of the day. We saw a future of our recovery while they saw only their desire for attention and power. And now our vision has come to pass – you can see that anywhere in Fiji. Life is back to normal.”

Bainimarama goes on to say that Fijians are the masters of their fate, and must continue to believe – and work for the betterment of the country.