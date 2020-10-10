Home

Internal investigation into death of robbery suspect

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 13, 2020 4:26 pm
A police internal investigation is underway into the death of an aggravated robbery suspect in Nadi on Monday.

It was earlier reported that the individual, Mesake Sinu died yesterday after he jumped from a double-storey building in a botched robbery attempt.

However, the post mortem examination conducted today ruled out the claims that Sinu’s death was caused by any such jump.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed the internal affairs department to look into the matter.

ACP Tudravu has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Sinu’s death.

He adds those found responsible will be charged and produced in court.

Sinu was part of a heist at the ANZ Bank Nausori Airport branch in 2015, where $54,000 was stolen and was on the run for weeks.

