Internal Affairs to make next move

Police have concluded their investigation into a case of alleged abuse by officers at Bulileka in Labasa late August.

According to police, Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, the file is now with the Director of Internal Affairs.

The case was investigated both as an internal disciplinary matter and as a criminal matter.

The Police Director Internal Affairs is expected to make a decision based on the findings of the investigation.

Two teenagers are alleged to have been assaulted by police officers at Low Cost Housing in Bulileka, Labasa almost two months ago.

The two were part of a drinking party, earlier dispersed by police officers.

The assault is alleged to have happened twice on the same night.