Interim application to be filed on Russian yacht ruling

The lawyer for Millemarin Investment Limited which says it is the registered owner of the Russian super yacht Amadea will file an application for an interim stay on the ruling delivered by the Civil High Court yesterday.

The High Court yesterday granted an application to register a warrant from the United States to seize superyacht Amadea.

Lawyer Faizal Haniff informed the court that there are strong indications that the National Maritime Authority of America is in Fiji and that the Amadea might be towed away after today’s ruling.

He said they are seeking short-term protection until he files a proper stay application.

State lawyer Jayneeta Prasad told the court that they have not been made aware of any attempts to have the vessels taken away.

She also said they will file a sealing order today.

It is alleged that the Amadea breached Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.