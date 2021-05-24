Home

News

Intensive training pays off for graduates

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 20, 2021 3:55 pm

30 youth today graduated from Training Centres in Labasa and Savusavu.

They are part of the Naleba Youth Training Centre in Labasa and the Naqere Youth Training Centre in Savusavu and are now graduates with Certificates in Organic Agriculture and General Carpentry.

Chief Guest at the Graduation, Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar, says the two training centres provide non-formal education opportunities to young people around the country.

Kumar says the training programs fill a much-needed role in providing training and education in sectors that are not found in formal education institutions.

The 30 young Fijians went through a year of intensive training and practical outings to communities.

Some were absorbed for employment while undergoing their industrial attachment.

Kumar says the training centres ensure these young Fijians are job-ready when they graduate.

“It is important to realize that securing employment is a two-way process. Job seekers on one hand will need to make themselves attractive for employers while on the other hand, employers will be ensuring that they find the best graduates or candidates. And our MYS training as the pathway is aware of this and we will make a continuous effort to have the right skill set for the right skill demand.”

The Naleba Training Center offers Organic Agriculture training while Carpentry Training is the mainstay at Naqere Training Centre.

