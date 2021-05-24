Integrity and honesty is key in addressing corruption

Integrity and honesty are key principles in addressing corruption of any form.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption campaign is centred around these key principles beginning in the public sector and branching out into the private sector.

Deputy Commissioner FICAC, Rashmi Aslam, says integrating these principles into one’s personality will eventually lead to preventing corruption.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have addressed 12 institutions and in total 1116 civil servants through this program.”

Aslam says their campaign will also be targeted towards the younger generation as they will be key advocates in the future.

“We will be working very closely with the youth and school children, the young generation, university students and we try and seek their involvement and participation in this centre more and more.”

Meanwhile, school students and civil servants who participated in FICAC’s competition in relation to the International Anti-Corruption Day observance.