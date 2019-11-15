Integration of ex-offenders into society a priority

Enabling the integration of ex-offenders back into society is important in helping them rebuild their lives.

Hundreds of people joined the 2020 Yellow Ribbon Walk in Suva this morning.

The event is an awareness program aimed at giving a second chance to ex-offenders.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News visited Albert Park this morning where Fiji Police Force, the Fiji Navy and Republic of Fiji Military Forces were part of the awareness.

Director of Rehabilitation, Senior Superintendent Salote Panapasa says the show of support is encouraging adding the biggest challenge faced is acceptance of these Fijians back into the society.

Panapasa also encourages the private sector to employ these Fijians since they have been trained and have developed some skillsets under the program.

While speaking during Fiji Corrections Service Yellow Ribbon Employment, Yesterday, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says if convicts are treated with the dignity they will learn to respect other people and this helps in rebuilding their lives.

The FCS also has the work of these Fijians on display at Albert Park.