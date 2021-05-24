Home

Integrated software will improve guest experience

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 6, 2021 12:42 pm

RoomMaster by Inquest and Hotel Link, two of the Pacific’s most widely adopted technology solutions for hospitality management is now integrated to help customers.

This means that hotels using the RoomMaster Property Management System can directly integrate with the Hotel Link suite of services, including channel manager, website, booking engine and reputation manager.

Speaking on the integration, Hotel Link’s Pacific representative, Craig Smith says the RoomMaster and the Hotel Link teams have worked hard to improve the offering and make it easier for hotels.

He says this system integration now automates the processing of guest bookings and property folio logs.

He adds this ultimately improves the hotel’s operational procedures and also improves guest experience.

CEO of Hotel Link, Len Cordiner says they are pleased to be able to support more properties that choose RoomMaster.

Hotel Link has also recently launched an embedded payment solution, making the automation and processing of payments in the system more efficient.

 

