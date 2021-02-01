Home

Intake procedures to be stringent

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 10, 2021 6:00 am

The Ratu Kadavulevu Schools Old Boys President Alifereti Yaya says they will be streamlining intake procedures from next year.

Yaya says this will be done to address the issue of bullying in school.

He adds from next year, they will be stringent with the intakes.

“The Old Scholars play a vital role in the new intakes every year. So what we will do now is to streamline that just to cut down on bullying.”

Yaya says they raised issues with the school principal and are interested in working with the Parent-Teacher Association to find a solution to bullying.

Association President Jovesa Korovulavula has clarified that bullying is not a culture.

“If it is a culture then we would have faced bullying. It’s not a culture, it’s something that has been created over the years within the communities.”

According to the Ministry of Education’s Substance Abuse Advisory Council, a total of 280 bullying cases were recorded in 2018.

 

