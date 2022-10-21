Insurance to improve financial resilience and security of Fijians

[File Photo]

Tower Insurance has launched its Cyclone Response Cover pilot product, which aims to improve the financial resilience and security of Fijians.

Head of Pacific Digital Distribution Veilawa Rereiwasaliwa says this is in response to the lack of cyclone insurance and the under-insured market in Fiji.

“The Cyclone Response Cover is Tower’s response to an under-insured market or the lack of cyclone insurance available to the wider Fijian population.”

Rereiwasaliwa says this product provides a rapid cash pay-out to their customers who have been impacted by a high wind-speed cyclone.

He says this is trialled with 10 families in two villages; Ketei in Totoya and Kavala in Kadavu – for the 2022 to 2023 cyclone season.

Rereiwasaliwa says this is to promote the product to those in maritime areas, as most of them do not have access to insurance products.

He claims that as the major provider of cyclone insurance, only less than 10% of households are insured for cyclones in the country.

Tower Insurance has partnered with the United Nations Capital Development Fund to provide technical assistance for this programme.