Insurance industry contributes to economic recovery

Launch of the Life Insurance Cooperation of India portal and mobile application

The Insurance industry contributes immensely to the recovery of the economy post-pandemic.

While officiating at the launch of the Life Insurance Cooperation of India portal and mobile application, Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali says insurers represent 8.7percent of the financial system assets.

Ali says the industry continues to record solvency positions above statutory levels.

The insurance industry combined total assets expanded by 9.5percent to $2.3billion as of June this year.

“Life insurers’ assets grew by 9.4 percent to $1.8billion. Net premium income grew by 10.7percent to $192.5million.”

Ali says the newly launched LICI portal and mobile app will draw policyholders to LICI services at the same time further grow the company.

The new online portal includes details of policyholders including their loan eligibility, and repayments to name a few.