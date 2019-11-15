Insurance Act more than 20 years old, review needed: Ali

Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali says the Insurance Act 1998 is now more than 20 years old.

Ali says the Act is being reviewed with assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

Ali says recent industry developments and supervisory practices need to be incorporated into the legislation.

Article continues after advertisement

“These developments include exploring the fronting arrangements, the possibility of allowing captive insurance frameworks, and further clarity around the legal provisions for inclusive insurance.”

Ali says the insurance industry should not only promote insurance awareness to the general public but also develop and offer innovative insurance solutions that meet the needs and is affordable for all Fijians.

The magnitude of economic and social losses caused by recent natural disasters, emphasizes the importance of not only having adequate insurance coverage in place but also enhancing insurance affordability.