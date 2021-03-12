Instructors urged to fail individuals with troublesome behaviour

The driving instructors are being urged to do the right thing and not let an individual with troublesome behaviour pass their driver’s test.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says the Fiji Driving Schools Association plays a significant role in how an individual is taught the basics of driving.

Speaking at the Association’s annual general meeting, Tudravu says there is a need to reduce the high number of road accidents recorded annually.

He requested the Association members to help reduce road fatalities.

Tudravu says the Police Force wants to strengthen working relations for the sake of saving lives.