News

Institution ensures COVID-safe compliance

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 21, 2022 12:05 pm
Institution Head, Uraia Waibuta.

The Navuso Agricultural Technology Institution is doing all it can to ensure the institution is COVID-19 compliant.

Institution Head, Uraia Waibuta says some classrooms have been expanded to ensure two metre distancing rule is maintained.

Waibuta says while this was a challenge, it had to be done to ensure the safety of students and for classes to continue.

“Re-strategizing of all our activities of all the activities were carried out in order to accommodate the changes and for us to closely follow COVID protocols. As part of the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a need to improve all our classroom facilities. We had to change.”

Waibuta says the school also re-aligned and re-strategized its plans to accommodate the changes due to the lockdown.

The Navuso Agriculture Technology Institution trains farmers with support from the Agriculture Ministry.

 

 

 

