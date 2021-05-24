Home

News

Satellite internet to bridge gap says AG

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 2, 2022 12:35 pm

There is an information and technology gap between those living in remote rural areas, and those in the urban centres, says Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Speaking at the commissioning of the satellite internet connection at Dawara District School in Cakaudrove, Sayed-Khaiyum says it is the government’s job to bridge this gap.

Sayed-Khaiyum says a lot of the facilities are available to schools in urban areas, as well as internet connection, and this is taken for granted by the students.

Attorney General and Minister for Communication, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

He says teachers in the rural and remote areas also don’t have the same level of connectivity with the Ministry of Education.

The installation of the satellite internet connection will bridge the gap.

“With this type of connectivity, your head of school and her teaching staff can access the internet, can communicate directly with the Labasa office of the Ministry of Education, the Suva office. Secondly, students now have access to information through the internet. That is very empowering in terms of their research, in terms of getting information. They’ll be able to have the same level of connectivity that children or students in the urban areas have. And for us, this is critically important.”

The satellite internet connection comes under the government’s Northern Connectivity Project, which focuses on providing fast internet connectivity for those in the rural and remote areas of the country.

