News

Installation of Aids to Navigation continue

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 1:25 pm

The building, installation, and maintenance of Aids to Navigations (ATONs) across Fiji waters is one of the key responsibilities of Government Shipping Services, in collaboration with the Maritime Safety Authority.

The Ministry of Transport says these ATONs are designed and controlled to make navigating boats and ships safer and more efficient.

It adds that the ATONs include lighthouses, buoys, fog signals, and day beacons, to name a few.

The Transport Ministry says the preliminary evaluation for the Lighthouse began in the West before the maintenance work commences.

