Inspectors tasked with surveillance

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 20, 2021 5:25 am

Ministry of Environment inspectors are tasked with ensuring there is no over-harvesting or illegal trade of wildlife including coral.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says they undertake surveillance and compliance inspections as endangered species and coral need to be protected.

He adds they are working with Customs and the Ministry of Fisheries to ensure proper permits are issued.

Article continues after advertisement

“No country will allow anything that does not have a Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species Management Authority’s (CITES) permit from here. So if we don’t issue CITES permits the other country won’t.”

He adds they are vigilant on imports and exports, and ensure that applications are approved by managing authorities in the country before items leave our shores.

