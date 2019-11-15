Inquiry into housing saga to begin

The public inquiry into Housing Authority lot allotment will start next Friday.

The Housing Authority Board has appointed members of its Public Inquiry Committee.

Chair Lorraine Seeto says these members will look into the possible irregularities and fraudulent transactions in relation to the allocation of lots by HA in the past 10 years.

The Public Inquiry Committee comprises Seema Shandil – Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Council of Fiji, Tarlochan Singh a Council Member of Fiji Institute of Accountants, and Nazia Ali a Legal Officer at the Solicitor-General’s Office and Lanieta Lomalagi, Analyst, Reserve Bank of Fiji.

Seema Shandil is the Chair of the Committee.

Seeto is urging Fijians to fully participate in the Public Inquiry.

“We need members of the public who are coming to the hearing to provide full evidence of any alleged irregularities or no compliance regarding the HA lot allotments and any misconduct by the HA staff in the performance of their duties relating to lot allocation”

The public has been urged to provide views on the reforms required at HA to serve the public interest more effectively.

The committee will prepare a report that will be presented to the HA Board and the Minister for Housing and Community Development by end of September.

The Housing Authority on the other hand, will take further action on the findings and recommendations of the report as well as enhance its internal processes to ensure efficiency of its operations.

The Public Inquiry will be held in the Central, Western, and Northern Divisions from next Friday until September 9th.