Inquiry Committee submits HA report

The Public Inquiry Committee appointed to look into the possible irregularities and fraudulent transactions in relation to lot allocations by the Housing Authority has submitted its report.

Chairperson Seema Shandil says the report was handed over to the Housing Authority Chair and the Minister for Housing today.

The Committee was appointed in July by the Minister.

Shandil says the Committee has compiled the report on findings from the public consultations and e-submissions and has provided recommendations to the Minister and the Housing Authority Board.

She says the recommendations include ways in which the Housing Authority can achieve its social and economic objectives more effectively and efficiently through organizational and operational reforms.

Shandil adds there was a high level of participation and interest shown in the inquiry by the public with over 300 submissions received.

She says the public’s views has been incorporated in the report.