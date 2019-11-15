Inquest into death of 15-year-old

The investigation file of the 15-year-old student who died over the weekend will be submitted to the Resident Magistrate for an inquest.

Police say the post mortem examination reveals that the victim died due to excessive consumption of alcohol.

The Divisional Crime Officer South has directed the file to be forwarded to the Magistrate.

The matter came to light when a security officer at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital noticed a man taking the victim’s body to the hospital on Saturday.

The man has since been identified as a taxi driver residing in Kinoya who told Police that he discovered the victim lying outside a home in Laucala Beach, vomiting and having breathing difficulties.

He rushed the victim to CWM Hospital and a police report was later lodged by the Security Officer.