Innovative methodology used to promote biodiversity

[Source: Fijian Government / Twitter]

The BIODEV2030 Fiji project has experimented with an innovative methodology to promote biodiversity mainstreaming in the most impactful sectors.

With the use of the methodology, it has been identified that kava and the coastal fisheries sector are causing biodiversity loss in Fiji.

While celebrating BIODEV2030 Fiji Project Achievements and Biodiversity Commitments, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Waterways and Environment, Mere Siqila Lakeba, says that with the deep sectoral analysis, the pilot area of focus for the Kava sector is Cakaudrove Province due to the high influx of Kava farmers, and the area is also considered a Key Biodiversity Area (KBA).

Lakeba says through the BIODEV 2030 project, more than 600 stakeholders were consulted during the project’s consultations in an effort to inspire change.

She announced 13 endorsed biodiversity conservation commitments from kava stakeholders on Natewa/Tunuloa, Taveuni, & Qamea Islands.

She adds that the CBD COP 15 meeting in Montreal, in which the Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework was negotiated, has just concluded.

Lakeba says it will also mark the beginning of transformative change and the 2050 vision of the Convention, living in harmony with nature and creating an ambitious and achievable post-2020 global biodiversity framework.

The Permanent Secretary says to transform economies to benefit biodiversity, we must know where to start.