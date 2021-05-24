Innovation and technology needed to harness ocean energy: Bainimarama

Fiji has told COP 26 participants in Scotland that there is a need to scale up innovation and technology to harness ocean energy as a means to drive a low carbon transition.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made this call during a High-Level Oceans Panel talking about the Oceans Pathways, an initiative that was launched during our COP23 presidency.

He says the scaling up includes advancing our ability to generate renewable energy from wave, tidal and ocean-thermal technologies and drawing sustainable power from the ocean rather than drawing on its resilience through our reliance on carbon-emitting energy.

Prime Minister Bainimarama says Fiji is united with its Pacific neighbors in the strong view that there must be a Blue component to every country’s NDC whether it involves action on ocean, rivers, lakes, or aquaculture.

He adds there is a need to have clarity on how parties will improve sustainability when it comes to the management of their marine resources.