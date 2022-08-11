Innovation and investment vital says Lal

Regional Chief Executive Officer, Pradeep Lal says they have allocated $55 million for this financial year, which will be used to improve various aspects of their networking sites. [File Photo]

Vodafone Fiji believes continuous innovation and investments in its network infrastructure is the key to success.

Regional Chief Executive Officer, Pradeep Lal says they have allocated $55 million for this financial year, which will be used to improve various aspects of their networking sites.

On average, telecom companies spend around 10 percent of their service revenue.

Regional Chief Executive Officer, Pradeep Lal.

However, Vodafone Fiji has been spending over 15 percent in terms of investment.

“Because our terrains are difficult, we get into more rural areas and proudly we cover 96% of the population and we are working with the government to be able to provide some sort of connectivity to the rest of the communities.”

Board Chair, Kalpana Lal, says Vodafone Fiji is making great strides towards helping Fiji transition to a cashless and digital economy.

“Vodafone through continuous innovation has evolved over time and transformed from just a mobile communications provider to a multi-functional digital provider and is becoming a key role player in the FINTECH and e-commerce space through game-changing product and service offering.”

The company currently serves over 800,000 customers and, through the use of an escalation matrix, customer feedback is taken into consideration in order to improve its services.