Inmates to showcase talent at art exhibition 

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 8, 2021 11:15 am

As part of its Yellow Ribbon Initiative, the Fiji Corrections Service will be launching an art exhibition in Suva this evening.

The New Life exhibition will showcase paintings and carvings from eight inmates that are part of the FCS Tagimoucia Art Gallery.

These artists come under the guidance of pioneering art mentor Jane Ricketts.

Article continues after advertisement

The event which starts at 6pm will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel

 

