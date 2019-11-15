Home

Inmates share Christmas lunch with families

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 23, 2019 6:39 am
Corrections Centres in Lautoka, Ba, Taveuni and Labasa opened their gates on Saturday to allow families to visit loved ones for a special Christmas Lunch.

Director of Rehabilitation, Senior Superintendent Salote Panapasa says this helps maintain family bonds especially over a special time like Christmas.

Panapasa adds the Corrections Service is mindful of the fact that inmates will need to return to their families one day and so need to get some time with their loved ones while serving their sentences.

During this time families are able to visit inmates and spend an extra hour or two than the usual visitation schedule.

