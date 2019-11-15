Inmates share Christmas lunch with families

Corrections Centres in Lautoka, Ba, Taveuni, and Labasa opened their gates on Saturday to allow families to visit loved ones for Christmas Lunch.

Director of Rehabilitation, Senior Superintendent Salote Panapasa says this helps maintain family bonds especially over a special time like Christmas.

Panapasa adds the Corrections Service is mindful of the fact that inmates will need to return to their families one day and so need to get some time with their loved ones while serving their sentences.

During this time families are able to visit inmates and spend an extra hour or two than the usual visitation schedule.