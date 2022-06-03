Inmates not denied medical services

St Giles Hospital.

The Saint Giles hospital has noted the admissions of convicts who are being diagnosed with mental health problems and require medical treatment.

Director of Nursing at St Giles Hospital, Miliakere Nasorovakawalu, says they cannot deny providing medical services to inmates.

“They are clients. They need our services. Even though it is a challenge, we need to find ways to make it a process that helps us and also helps them. “

Nasorovakawalu says the hospital provides counselling to patients and they also have a community mental health team that looks after patients after they are discharged from the mental hospital.

She adds that the hospital also conducts psychiatric evaluations on inmates, but at times, they are required to be kept at the facility.