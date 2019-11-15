Inmates deployed to cane farms

The Fiji Corrections Service has started its Operation Musu Dovu for the 2020 season.

FCS has been providing the much needed labour to the Sugar Industry since 2016 to assist sugarcane farmers.

Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Senior Superintendent Apakuki Qura says the deployment of prisoners to assist and support this activity has been a win-win for farmers, the Fiji Sugar Corporation, our economy and those under their care.

He says despite the influx of cane harvesting machines in the two main sugarcane divisions, the demand for cane harvesting gangs is still in demand especially for farms on hilly terrain.

This year FCS deployed a total of 126 prisoners into the western and northern division to harvest cane for 132 farmers.

The FCS expects to harvest approximately 16,900 tonnes of sugarcane this year compared 13,011 tonnes in the 2019 season.

Qura says the inmates do get paid for their services.

He adds these inmates eagerly want to participate in cane harvesting and earn some income prior to being discharged.

The operation is also a rehabilitation platform used to instill self-discipline, commitment to a good days work, develop a sense of earning real money and to assist inmates to have something in the bank when they are discharged.

Such programs help inmates develop a sense of self-worth as well.

The inmates are involved with harvesting cane in Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, Nadi, Seaqaqa and Labasa.