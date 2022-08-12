Initiatives to boost fisherwomen’s resilience

Network Coordinator, Adi Tuivucilevu says they have concluded their first workshop, and they intend for a second one to identify the traditional knowledge and discuss adaptation skills. [Source: Supplied]

The Women in Fisheries Network is focusing on a new set of training to provide women fishers with more climate change, adaptation, disaster risk reduction, and climate justice workshops.

The planned training aims to enable fisherwomen to discuss other difficulties they experience.

“That was phase one, we’re now trying to do phase two where we not only do awareness workshop, we also trying to introduce adaptation methods training, in particular, probably some coral planting programs for the women who can then go out and do it in their own villages.”

Women’s Fund Fiji Program Officer Kuini Rabo says the organization has stepped up to support network initiatives aimed at helping fisherwomen develop resilience.

“They have been our grantee partner since 2018 in terms of organizational strengthening, building the network, women fishers, and looking at some of the research that they have done and the strategic planning”

The network has 40 active members, including individuals, corporate members, and others who participate in various training programs and disseminate them throughout their communities.