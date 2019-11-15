Initiative to boost Fiji’s Dairy Industry

The Ministry of Agriculture will soon get two new breeds of cattle to help boost Fiji’s Beef and Dairy Industry.

Minister responsible Dr Mahendra Reddy says through this initiative the Ministry is prioritizing the welfare of cattle farmers.

“Good news to the dairy and beef cattle industry that we are about to get into a multiplication of the two new breeds which we have got – Brown Swiss for dairy and senepol for beef cattle. The brown swiss will give about three times more milk than the current breeds that we have. And the senepol breed will give tones more meat than the current breeds that we have”.

Fiji Co-operative Dairy Company Limited Chief Executive Kushmendra Prasad says the new initiative has been welcomed by the industry.

“We will take this intervention that the Ministry is giving us and focus more on the milking side of the brown Swiss breed so that the national production can increase”.

Prasad adds the seasonal monitoring of these breeds is crucial.

“As soon as this comes towards the Central side and to the farmers, we will also strictly monitor these breeds so we do not lose any cattle”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry will also look at options to have animal and livestock medication issued by pharmacies nationwide.

This will also help the Fiji Co-operative Dairy Company Limited focus on its core business of looking after the interests of dairy farmers and to help improve milk production.