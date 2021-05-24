Inheritance should be equally distributed: Kumar

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar has urged families to not discriminate while distributing their inheritance.

Speaking in the build-up to International Women’s Day, Kumar says the sons and daughters of any family deserve equal inheritance.

She adds girls are normally only given things during their wedding, and this is not acceptable.

“They don’t get that wealth, they are not able to start their journey and be independent, or if they want to start a business, they can do it on their own.”

Kumar says while this is changing more needs to be done.