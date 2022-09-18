Infrastructure standard is vital: Batiweti

[Photo Credit: Centrecom/Website]

Fiji has to set-up its infrastructure for the country’s outsourcing industry to ensure that it meets international standards.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says the Infrastructure Standards Document launched by Outsource Fiji will set standards for the right infrastructure that is suited for BPO investments.

Batiweti says it is vital to have an infrastructure standard in place to ensure that investors and clients coming into Fiji have access to quality and affordable office spaces.

“If we just do our Fijian standard and that does not meet with their expectations on an international stage, then the investments will not come. Therefore, it is incumbent on us, the BPO investors, the government and the private sector to support everything that we do according to a standard that has been established.”

The FCEF is banking on the outsourcing sector to provide thousands of jobs in the coming years.