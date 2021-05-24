Home

Infrastructure speaks for itself says AG

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 5, 2022 7:55 am

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has hit out at People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka for comments he made regarding roads in Fiji.

Speaking to former FBC announcer Sashi Singh on his show ‘Sashi Singh Talking Point’ in Australia, Rabuka said the government focused on making fancy roads in urban areas and had forgotten about those in rural areas.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there is nothing fancy about making roads, but there was a need to upgrade infrastructure and the work done speaks for itself.

He says these same roads have been neglected for decades by past governments, and to date, many roads in rural communities have been upgraded.

“We were in the Wainunu Bay area, we have people thanking the government for building and putting up new crossings, new bridges that had been neglected for decades, some of them since the colonial times. Rabuka should go and look at Cakaudrove, all the changes that have taken place there. See it’s great for him to go and make some statement with some guy who now lives in Sydney, but the ground reality is completely different.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the valley roads in Sigatoka have been completely changed and farmers are able to protect their fresh produce when transporting it to the market.

He says this is not about making roads fancy, but ensuring that Fijians are equally assisted.

He adds that villages now have street lights and people are able to sell their harvests.

 

 

