Infrastructure projects aim to bridge gaps

Infrastructure projects will continue to be implemented in targeted areas to address the development gap between rural and urban areas.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s, Na iLalakai program, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stated his government has managed to build new roads, improve accessibility and connectivity in remote areas.

He says the initiative will also address the gap between the high and the low-income earners.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister stresses that as road expansion projects continue on the two main islands, attention is also given to maritime areas.

“Plans are in place to build new roads on various islands across the country. Road construction work is underway in Kadavu, and once it reaches Nakasaleka, it will assist our Police halt illegal drug activities on the island. In Viti Levu, small private cars can now go through the highlands, even Taxis from Korovou can transport passengers to the interior of Wainibuka.”

Bainimarama says these projects will not only improve accessibility and enhance Fiji’s socio-economic status.

“Building new roads has boosted our economic situation. We can now see a lot of aspiring entrepreneurs selling along the roadside. Farmers can efficiently deliver their produce from the rural areas to the main markets. This work will continue and I urge Fijians to continue supporting the government’s initiative.”

The Prime Minister reiterates that an adequate budget is allocated to the Fiji Roads Authority in each financial year to effectively execute road construction and rehabilitation projects.