Infrastructure Ministry to help 15 communities in the next financial year

The Infrastructure Ministry will be identifying 15 communities to enhance their water sources in the next financial year.

Minister Jone Usamate says this will be based on the severity of water problems they face daily.

Usamate says the will carry out ground water drilling and surveys in these areas as part of their 2020/2021 project.

He says they are aware of the challenges faced when they will undertake this project and they are working closely with relevant stakeholders to address these issues.

“Two concerns that we have in relation to ground water, over extraction, we want to make sure that we never ever over the extract in terms of the amount of resourced that’s there and the second issues is the pollution about contaminants getting in to the ground water that we have.”

The Ministry has successfully completed another 23 ground water surveys, this financial year as they work to ensure that vulnerable communities have access to safe and clean water.