Infrastructure development tops investment in Kadavu

The Fijian government has spent $23 million to construct roads on Kadavu Island since 2014.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted this while speaking at the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting, which started yesterday in Tavuki Village.

Bainimarama says roads received the highest investment chunk during this period when compared to other sectors.

The Prime Minister says the government has also provided $8.63m in education funding for the province.

This includes purchasing boats and engines for the transportation of school students.

Bainimarama says $55.5 million has been spent on Kadavu between 2014 and 2021.