News

Infrastructural development to meet demand

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 30, 2021 3:17 am

A new raw water intake and pumping station is being constructed in Viria, Naitasiri.

This is part of the Government’s initiative to improve reliability and access to clean drinking water to the greater Suva-Nausori corridor.

To provide power supply, Energy Fiji Limited will be carrying out a major electricity grid extension along the Sawani – Waitolu – Viria corridor.

EFL chief executive, Hasmukh Patel says this sub-transmission power line will be pre-dominantly overhead along the Princess Road and Sawani – Serea Road.

Patel says 135 existing concrete poles will be removed and replaced with hardwood poles.

He stresses the safety of personnel working on these lines and the public, is paramount, therefore, the majority of the construction will be undertaken during the day.

Patel highlights, as a result, customers in these areas will experience planned interruptions in power supply from August until May next year.

He adds there will be planned outages on multiple days in a week to allow EFL to fast-track the construction of this power line.

Design and planning for the project began in May last year.

 

