Information available to assist exporters

As of October this year, 430 exporters have sent a total of 147,506 kg of kava to Australia under the Commercial Kava Pilot.

According to Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Plus Country Manager Navitalai Tuivuniwai, since the start of the commercial kava pilot in December 2021, compliance with Australia’s biosecurity and labeling requirements has improved.



Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Plus Country Manager Navitalai Tuivuniwai.

Currently, 88% of consignments are compliant, and information is available to assist exporters.

“So when you look at some of the key labelling requirements that need to be met, the compliance rate has substantially improved compared to when we started the pilot in December last year.”

Tuivuniwai says that compared to the traditional kava markets of New Zealand and the United States, Australia is gaining momentum.