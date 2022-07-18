Informal waste pickers to be recognized

Fiji will become the first country in the world to formally recognize ‘informal waste pickers’ when 14 women currently involved in waste picking will select a new name for themselves and those engaged in the trade.

Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Director Amitesh Deo says the name ‘informal waste pickers’ – a derogatory term used to describe people who play a crucial role in removing recyclables from dumpsites and surroundings, will be replaced with a new name.

Deo says there have been some names put forward and the women from Lautoka engaged in waste picking will be discussing and brainstorming a new name for people engaged in the trade.