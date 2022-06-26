Informal waste pickers need recognition

[Photo Supplied]

Losana Naivala, an informal waste picker, urges people to recognize the work they do in the community.

The 30-year-old says people usually display contempt for informal waste picking.

Naivala says the work they do helps in waste management and also contributes to the conservation of our environment.

“A lot of times, informal waste picking is looked down at because of the nature of this work. It is a job for many to provide for their families, and at the same time, we help in waste management and environmental conservation.”

Naivala also encourages people to utilize their talents, skills, and abilities to earn a living and also contribute to waste management and environmental conservation.

She was one of the sixteen female informal waste pickers in the country who graduated from a week-long Wellness and Literacy Workshop yesterday.

The workshop was organized by Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited, in partnership with the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.