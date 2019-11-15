Informal trading policy to address vendor issue

Vendors setting up stalls in public spaces is creating a lot of conflict for some licensed businesses.

The Ministry for Local Government says they are working on an informal trading policy as many vendors are not adhering to the municipal council bylaws.

Minister Premila Kumar says they understand Fijians are struggling during this difficult time but in many cases, market spaces have been provided for those vendors told to relocate.

She says some vendors are choosing not to sell at the market as they do not want to compete.

“As a country, we need to decide what do we want? Do we want a country like India where there is no footpath because informal traders have occupied all footpaths? They have occupied parks. Do we want a country like Vietnam? When we walk on the street they are cutting meat, chopping, eating, feeding and cleaning the dishes on the street or do we want a country like Australia and New Zealand? Or do we want a country in between meaning that yes we will look after the informal traders but in defined areas.”

The Minister says the issue is becoming difficult to manage.

“In one hand, you have the vendors complaining, they saying we paying the market fees and I am paying this and that. And why are you allowing vendors to sell in front of the shop. We have seen such cases in Ba and few other municipal councils. Then you have the shop owners who also complain why are the vendors in front of the shop so that becomes a problem. Then we have ratepayers who also write to us and say we do not want this. Why are you not following the bylaws?”

The Minister says the golden rule is if vendors are told to move from an area – they should be provided with an alternative site.