Informal settlements most at risk from natural disasters

Urban poverty is putting those in squatter settlements at higher risk from natural disasters.

In one of his many engagements at the World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that squatters have very few options to build safe and secure homes.

Having seen the damage of Tropical Cyclone Winston first-hand, Bainimarama has told world leaders that informal settlements are ticking time bombs as natural disasters are worsening.

Article continues after advertisement

” If you’re living in an informal settlement, without a sense of ownership or long-term security, it can be difficult – or even impossible – to invest in a safe and sustainable home. All too frequently, this results in shoddy, dangerous construction –– metal roofing hangs precariously over walls made of a patchwork of scrap materials, all without a secure foundation.”

Bainimarama yesterday launched UN-Habitat’s resilient settlements for the Urban Poor programme to support the most vulnerable people in slums to build resilience and withstand climate change.