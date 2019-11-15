Informal settlement upgrades difficult

With over 200 informal settlements in Fiji, it is impossible to develop several sites within one year says Housing Minister Premila Kumar.

While wrapping up her Labasa tour, Kumar says several factors have to be considered before developing settlements.

She says there are 250 informal settlements around the country.

When you develop an informal settlement, it can cost you $2 to 10 million dollars depending upon how big the settlement is because you have to put the road, the drainage the sewer the streetlights, the footpath the surveyors that come in, the civil work that is required so it is a very costly affair.

It was earlier revealed that even with sites where work has begun, residents have sometimes delayed work by interfering with contractors and objecting to plans.

Kumar says processes need to be followed before a settlement is developed.

The scheme plan will be drawn up., We have to get the surveyors the topography survey has to be done to understand the place better and of course the EIA will be required and the engineering plans are done and finally the development work will continue.

The minister also revealed that the government is on the verge of acquiring a development lease for Keni, Qelewaqa, and the Tuatua area in Labasa.