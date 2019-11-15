Influx number of calls for assistance received since March

Empower Pacific has noted an influx number of calls received from the public since setting up its helpline in March this year.

Chief executive Patrick Morgam says they have received over 600 calls in a span of 3 months which has become a growing concern.

Morgam says their services has been in demand lately following TC Sarai , TC Harold as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our team were able to provide psychological first-aid to those that were affected that needed support and also provided counselling for those that were really traumatized issues such as depression, stress, anger management and relationship issues that popped as well”.

Empower Pacific is currently finalizing reports after conducting counselling services in Kadavu, Yasayasa Moala and Southern Lau following TC Harold.

Morgam stated they will re-visit areas that needs serious attention particularly the province of Lau, Kadavu, Serua and Nadroga/Navosa.