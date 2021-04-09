Influential figures to help resolve negative rivalry

Police have called on the parents of those youth involved in a brawl on Sukanaivalu Road yesterday to talk to their children.

Chief Operation Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abdul Khan says this will help the youth understand that they cannot take the law into their hands.

With the repeat of similar confrontation over the Easter Weekend, ACP Khan says they are liaising with the communities involved on how to resolve the issue.

He adds influential figures that youth look up to have been made aware of their role in resolving the negative rivalry.

“These influential figures in terms of what I’m talking about are the ones youths are looking upon and we had a good discussion with them at the Nabua Police Station, and they have also assured us that they will go back and talk to the youths and see that this does not continue or doesn’t happen again.”

Khan says they are yet to ascertain which communities the youth are from as he indicated some are from Nabua village as well as the Mead Road Public Rental Board flats.

Police have also assured an increased patrol in the area and the situation is being closely monitored.