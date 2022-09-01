Inflation Mitigation payments underway

[File Photo]

The first batch of payments for the $180 inflation mitigation assistance is currently underway.

Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder says so far over $19 million have been paid to parents of more than 99, 000 students in Year 13 and below.

He adds around 7,200 Government pensioners and After Care Recipients have also been paid.

Gounder says more payments will continue over the next few days.

He adds the payout will be approximately $38 million for this phase.

Gounder says applications are still being received through the digital platform and through Legal Aid Offices and the schools.

A total of $60 million has been allocated for this assistance in the 2022/2023 Budget.