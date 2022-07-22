Inflation mitigation measures promising

[File Photo]

Economists believe that the 2022-2023 national budget will successfully manage Fiji’s inflation rate.

Inflation is currently at its highest since February 2019 and is currently at 5.1% as recorded last month.

The budget has provided some form of defense mechanisms to act as a buffer against the rising cost of goods.

Senior Economist for Westpac Krishal Prasad has commended the Fijian government for delivering a budget that is people-centered.

“Mainly because the factors that are really affecting the inflation or consumer prices right now are really not in our control, these are all supply-driven factors.”

Countries around the world are increasing rates to suppress inflation but Prasad believes this will be counter-productive for developing open economies like Fiji

“Fiji is a different economy in that aspect, I think we’re not ready at the moment to increase interest rates”

Earlier this year, over $1 billion of loan was paid to the private sector and the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this reflects the effectiveness of their economic management.

“There’s obviously confidence in terms of the policies we have. There’s confidence in the economy and we provided macro-economic stability. I think that’s what people want, that’s what businesses want.”

Economists say the $60 million inflation mitigation package announced in the budget is a proactive approach that will help safeguard Fiji’s economy.