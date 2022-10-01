Inflation Mitigation Assistance Extended

The Deadline for applications for the $180 Inflation Mitigation Assistance has been extended.

The deadline for applications for the $180 Inflation Mitigation Assistance has been extended until 5pm on Tuesday, October 4th.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had initially announced last month that the deadline would be September 30th, but this has been extended for another four days.

Parents or genuine guardians, whose combined annual income is $50,000 or less, can apply for the assistance.

Applications can be done online or parents and guardians can pick up the forms from any Legal Aid Office.

This initiative of one dollar a day, per child for six months was announced in the 2022-2023 National Budget.