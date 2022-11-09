The $180 Inflation Mitigation Assistance comes to an end with a total payout of around $70 million.

Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder says they have paid approximately $70 million to 386,907 Fijians.

Gounder says this includes parents of 272,293 children below Year 13, around 21,228 tertiary students, 86,198 social welfare recipients, 5,737 Aftercare beneficiaries, and 1,451 pensioners.

He adds parents of 272,293 children have received a total of $49 million in $180 payout.

Of this, 205,314 children are in school, with a total payout of $37m, and 66,979 children are not in school with a total payout of $12.1m.

The Ministry of Economy thanks all the stakeholders involved in the successful rollout of the assistance.

Gounder has also thanked the Ministry of Education, schools across Fiji, school teachers, administration staff, parents, and guardians for their collaboration towards the successful rollout and payment of the Inflation Mitigation Assistance to children below Year 13.