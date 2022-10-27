Induction training for new staff

Jeniffer Poole [sitting, 2nd from right] with the new staff during the induction training [Source: Fijian Government]

Twenty new staff of the Ministry of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation have been reminded to understand the ministry’s policies and codes of conduct.

Permanent Secretary Jeniffer Poole told the new staff present at the induction that their actions and decisions will impact the lives of the vulnerable in the community, senior citizens, persons living with disabilities, women, girls, and children.

She adds that the civil service and the ministry are bound to rules, regulations, and policies and have a firm belief in high standards, ethical practices, and quality services.

Poole stresses that the team owes it to taxpayers to give them the best services possible and at the same time abide by the government requirements on accountability, transparency, and integrity.

The permanent secretary also highlights the importance for the staff to take responsibility for the work environment.

Poole concluded the induction by encouraging the newly appointed staff to take advantage of the opportunity and to learn as much as possible.