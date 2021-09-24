Authorities nab individual over alleged forgery

An individual in Nadi suspected to be dealing with forged international travel documents has been arrested.

This was made possible through a joint operation conducted by the Police Force, Revenue and Customs Services and the Immigration Department.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the success of this joint operation is testament to the dedication and determination Fijian law enforcement have in tackling human trafficking whether it be on the local, regional or international front.

Immigration Department Director Amelia Komaisavai says yesterday’s successful operation by the multi-agency taskforce reaffirms the Department’s commitment towards the greater border security in disrupting organized crime

Komaisavai says the Immigration Department is committed towards the successful implementation of Fiji’s National Strategy and Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking through the sharing of information and collaboration with Fiji’s law enforcement and border agencies.

This will include support from development partners and will continue to undertake similar operations in the future.

FRCS Acting CEO Jonetani Vuto says working with other agencies at the border plays a pivotal role in the 3D strategy of detection, disruption and dismantling of organized crime.

The suspect was arrested yesterday and is in Police custody.

Investigation continues.